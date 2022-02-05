OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 2.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 24,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,235,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

