Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.37 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

