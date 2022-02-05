Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.26. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

