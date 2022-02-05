American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.