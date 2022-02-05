Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,980

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,370 ($58.75) to GBX 3,980 ($53.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.31) to GBX 3,150 ($42.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($58.89) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,762 ($50.58).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,374 ($45.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,545.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,702.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,945 ($39.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($56.02).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.