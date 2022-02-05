Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.86.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $171.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

