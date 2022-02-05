National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.