Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.11.

LSI opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

