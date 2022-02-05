Binemon Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon



