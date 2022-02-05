iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL)’s share price were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 5,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 69,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

