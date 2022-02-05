WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.77. 249,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 155,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

