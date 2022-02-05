Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 9,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

