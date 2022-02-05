Zacks: Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

