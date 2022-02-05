GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Down 61.5% Over Last 7 Days

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 61.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 61.5% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $286,817.92 and $43.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00112353 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.