Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.13. 5,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

