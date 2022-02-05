Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00122699 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.