Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Up 1.4%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.