Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 112,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 18,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

