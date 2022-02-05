Internxt Price Tops $19.84 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Internxt has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for approximately $19.84 or 0.00047867 BTC on major exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $22.21 million and $492,223.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internxt Profile

Internxt (INXT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

