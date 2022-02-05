Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 379,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 546,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$209.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.