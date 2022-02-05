Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11). Approximately 107,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 200,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of £24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.96.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

