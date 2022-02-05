VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

