GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $23.97 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005068 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $568,066.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00112027 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.