Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Veil has a total market cap of $853,873.84 and $585.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.56 or 0.99793597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00251989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00324290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.