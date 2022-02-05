$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 434,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,947. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

