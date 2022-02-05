$295.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $295.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 771.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 689,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

