Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiyoda had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

