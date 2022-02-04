$239.26 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post sales of $239.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $247.05 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $89.51. 132,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

