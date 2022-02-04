MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,294.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $712,045.53 and $1,294.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00122151 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,673,750 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

