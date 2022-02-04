Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $76.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.98 million, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $380.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 98,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 335.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inogen by 8.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Inogen by 160.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

