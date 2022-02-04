Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.74-$8.10 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.53. 588,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

