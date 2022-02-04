Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $587,018.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 50,644,685 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

