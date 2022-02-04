-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 2,828,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,861. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

