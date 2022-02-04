$16.49 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to announce $16.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 495,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

