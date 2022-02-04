Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.01 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $737.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.92 million to $738.10 million. Avaya reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth about $53,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 3,461,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,775. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.