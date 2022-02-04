Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 9,508,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937,911. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

