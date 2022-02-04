Zacks: Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE AER traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 686,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,488. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,667,151,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,382,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

