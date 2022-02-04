Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce $26.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.39 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 370,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,577. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

