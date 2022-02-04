$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.93 million and the lowest is $259.30 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 194,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,865. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

