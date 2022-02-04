Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 255,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,007. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.