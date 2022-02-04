Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,852. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.52. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.