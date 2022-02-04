Sylo Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Sylo has a total market cap of $17.44 million and $1.65 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

