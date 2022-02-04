Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $175.10 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $763.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $795.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

