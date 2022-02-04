Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.33 Million

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report sales of $26.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.15 million. Eargo posted sales of $22.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 542,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,608. Eargo has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $199.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the third quarter valued at $4,068,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

