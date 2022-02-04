Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New €12.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRDBY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.72.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.