JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target to SEK 310

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.
About Intrum AB (publ)
