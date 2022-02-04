JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target to SEK 310

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

