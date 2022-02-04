AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 250

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.03.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

