Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Barclays upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 436,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

