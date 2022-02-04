Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $94.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $115.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $215.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. 260,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

