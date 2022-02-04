TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.20).

TEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR:TEG traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting €23.66 ($26.58). 358,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €22.08 ($24.81) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($33.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

